Ballot drawn for Bundy and Burnett candidates

LUCK OF THE DRAW: Electoral Commission Queensland returning officer John Kelly at the Bundaberg ballot draw. Looking on is Richard Glass, Jane Corcoran, Joshua Knight, Leanne Donaldson and David Batt.

LUCK OF THE DRAW: Electoral Commission Queensland returning officer John Kelly at the Bundaberg ballot draw. Looking on is Richard Glass, Jane Corcoran, Joshua Knight, Leanne Donaldson and David Batt. Mike Knott BUN071117BALLOTT1

STEPHEN Bennett and Alan Corbett were the lucky candidates at the ballot draw for the upcoming state election, taking out the number one spots for the Burnett and Bundaberg regions respectively.

Bundaberg will have the choice of seven candidates with previously unannounced independent candidate Richard Smith only deciding to run two days ago.

"Something's got to be done,” Mr Smith said.

Bundaberg's three major party candidates took out the bottom three spots on the draw with Labor's Leanne Donaldson at five, LNP's David Batt at six and One Nation's Jane Truscott in last position.

Full preferential voting is now compulsory.

It means voters must number every box on the ballot paper in their preferred order, or votes could be deemed informal.

It also means voters' second and third choices in the marginal seat of Bundaberg could help decide who ultimately wins the seat.

Mr Batt said he would speak to his team about the full list candidates before deciding on preferences.

"We now have the list there so we will work through with our team tonight and work through the preferences and have an answer in the next day or two,” Mr Batt said.

There are four candidates running in Burnett, the LNP's Mr Bennett, One Nation's Ashley Lynch, The Greens' Tim Roberts and Labor's Lee Harvey.

With only four candidates running in his electorate, Mr Bennett said his preferences would be an easy decision.

"For me it's quite clear, my heart tells me Labor and Greens have to go last,” he said.

Ms Donaldson said she did not make much of the ballot placing and its effect on how people voted.

"It's a bit of paper with some numbers on it,” she said.

Ms Donaldson said she'd enjoyed the first 10 days of campaigning.

"It's great to get out and sell the message of the Palaszczuk Government,” she said.

BUNDABERG

1 Alan Corbett

2 Richard William Smith

3 Richard Glass

4 Marianne Buchanan (Greens)

5 Leanne Donldson (ALP)

6 David Batt (LNP)

7 Jane Truscott (One Nation)

BURNETT

1 Stephen Bennett (LNP)

2 Ashley Lynch (One Nation)

3 Tim Roberts (Greens)

4 Lee Harvey (ALP)

CALLIDE

1 Jaiben Baker (The Greens)

2 Robbie Radel (Katter's Australian Party)

3 Darren Blackwood (ALP)

4 Colin Boyce (LNP)

5 Sandra Anderson

6 Sharon Lohse (One Nation)