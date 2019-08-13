Menu
Broby Martin has been sentenced.
Ballina amateur boxer behind bars over attack

A BALLINA boxer has been sentenced for an aggravated assault he committed in 2017.

Broby Martin, 28, was sentenced on Monday in the Lismore District Court to an aggregate term of imprisonment from June 5, 2018 until March 4, 2020, with a non-parole period of 16 months.

He is expected to be released on parole on October 4, 2019.

Martin had pleaded guilty in May, 2019, to breaching an apprehended violence order and assaulting a man occasioning actual bodily harm in the early hours of February 24, 2017, in Ballina.

The Department of Public Prosecutions also charged Martin with unlawful violence that would have caused the victim to "have feared for their safety" at the time of the attack, to which Martin had also pleaded guilty.

Martin, who was an amateur boxer in Ballina, had previously been granted bail on September 24, 2018.

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

