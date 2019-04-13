Baldry and Ohl to battle for another state title

Wayne Ohl, number 20, celebrates as he crosses the line to claim the KA3 Senior Medium Title last year.

Wayne Ohl, number 20, celebrates as he crosses the line to claim the KA3 Senior Medium Title last year. Brian Cassidy

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Isaac Baldry hopes this year's form will be enough to reverse results at the State Cup this weekend.

Baldry will compete in the KA3 Senior Medium at the Patrizicorse State Cup, that started yesterday, looking to go one better than last year's state titles.

He finished second behind fellow Bundy racer Wayne Ohl last year by a handful of points after two tough rounds.

Both will resume the battle this weekend for another state title.

"I am planning on reserving the result this time around,” Baldry said. "I managed to beat him in a clean sweep in the first round of the club championship this year so I am hoping that form continues.

"The racing in our class is always super hard but respectful so I'm looking forward to the battle this weekend.”

Ohl comes back to the State Cup in better health than last year's state titles.

He had cracked ribs, which at times almost forced him to retire.

Ohl has a clean bill of health as he aims to add the Cup to the state title.

He also has a new car compared to last year.

"We've changed our chassis and got a new everything,” he said.

But he hopes it all can turn around to success when the class competes today and tomorrow.