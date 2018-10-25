Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Balcony collapse
News

Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

24th Oct 2018 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A WOMAN, aged in her 50s, has suffered back injuries after this evening's balcony collapse.

A woman in her late 20s meanwhile has suffered a cut to her head after both fell almost four metres, paramedics on the scene of the incident said. 

It is understood a large piece of glass fell on top of the women after the structure gave way. 

A neighbour, who heard the crash ran to the women's aid. 

Two other people who were on the balcony at the time suffered minor injuries. 

Two women have been hospitalised after a balcony collapsed at a Coffs Harbour home this evening.
Two women have been hospitalised after a balcony collapsed at a Coffs Harbour home this evening. Frank Redward

 

EARLIER: TWO women have been hospitalised with multiple injuries after a balcony collapsed in Coffs Harbour this evening.

Emergency services were on scene at The Summit around 6pm after the first storey balcony gave way.

It is understood four people had been sitting on the structure enjoying afternoon drinks before the balcony collapsed plummeting about four metres.

Police, ambulance paramedics and State Emergency Services crews remain on scene.

Two women have been treated at the location and one least one patient has been taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for assessment.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
ambulance balcony collapse coffs harbour coffs harbour hospital the summit
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Help maintain Bundy's coral reefs this weekend

    premium_icon Help maintain Bundy's coral reefs this weekend

    Environment WORLD-CLASS dive sites are just one of Bundaberg's qualities and maintaining a healthy reef is important not only for tourism but for marine life in general.

    • 25th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    premium_icon HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    Health A recent study found eating organic food reduced the risk of cancer

    • 25th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    RAPIST AT MURDER INQUEST: 'If I was involved, I'd deny it'

    premium_icon RAPIST AT MURDER INQUEST: 'If I was involved, I'd deny it'

    Crime Murdered Bundaberg cabbie's sister's heartfelt plea

    • 25th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Auswide takes on big 4 banks with Bundy blitz

    premium_icon Auswide takes on big 4 banks with Bundy blitz

    News Blitzing the Big Four locally

    • 25th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners