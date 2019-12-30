Balance is the key in keeping kilos away over holidays

Are you starting to pack on the pounds after too much pork, pavlova and Christmas pudding? We have some top tips to stay festive and fit this New Year break.

ARE you starting to pack on the pounds after too much pavlova and Christmas pudding? While it might be the happiest time of the year, for many the Christmas and new year's break can leave many resembling Santa Claus himself.

With the well-earned break resulting in consuming large amounts of food and sweet treats, gyms often record spikes in membership around the new year as fitness fanatics try to claw back the calories. But one gym owner says it's possible to find a balance between keeping off the kilos while still enjoying some much-needed respite.

Co-owner of 1 Million Strong, Tyrone Gawthorne says the key to keeping up with your goals is to improvise and be accountable for what you consume.

"If you're away on holiday then improvise, there's so many different techniques, body weight (exercise) techniques … you've only got to look online or Facebook to find something," he said. "Try and limit your alcohol and just find that happy balance, drink as much water as you can during this heat.

"If you can find that balance and not have consecutive days rolling in to weeks of that splurge then you'll come out all right."

Mr Gawthorne suggested sit-ups, push-ups, running or a $5 skipping rope as simple options to keep active.

The biggest hurdle for most to overcome is the break in regular routine, including having children home from school. But sticking with your own healthy habits could also help keep the family on track to improve theirs.

Gym junkie Helen Hobbs knows the struggles well, with the break from routine meaning she has to alter how she trains.

"While you can do your normal weekday activities getting here on the weekend is especially hard with children's sport and Christmas parties," she said.

"It's best to just put your gym clothes on, tie your shoes up and go out the door and think about it later." For co-owner of 1 Million Strong Andrew O'Brien, it's also about accountability.

He said people should find a way to make festive food fun and healthy.

"If you want to do treats, put a bit of effort into it and maybe google some healthier options, be it sweet potato fries instead of normal," he said.

"Different things are out there to make food tasty and these days it takes two seconds to jump online and have a bit of a rummage around."