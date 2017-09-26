Bakery on wheels delivering the goods

ON THE GO: Melissa Klowss from Bundy Pies and Patisserie is a welcome sight for workers out at the port when she shows up with her van full of goodies.

MOST women want jewellery or a weekend away to celebrate their birthday.

Melissa Klowss got neither, but she's pretty happy anyway.

The co-owner of Bundy Pies and Patisserie at Bundaberg East was given a brand new van by her husband, Kevin, which the couple has decked out with everything they need to take their bakery on the road.

The "bakery on wheels” has been operating for just over three weeks now, delivering smoko to workers out at the port.

"We are currently going out to the Knauf and Downer plants and other customers down at the port,” Melissa said.

"We are offering meat pies, sandwiches, wraps, barista coffee, cold drinks and sweets.”

So far the response has been positive.

"The guys really appreciate it because they only get 20 minutes for smoko,” she said.

From the moment she loads up the truck and steps behind the wheel in the morning, Melissa said she was flat-out, going from job site to job site as she worked around the companies' tea breaks.

Before returning back to the shop, she stops off at the port and opens the truck up to anyone in the area, from fishermen to families having a day out.

"Anyone can come over,” she said.

The van is both refrigerated and heated, so she is able to carry everything from meat pies to double-baked croissants, sourdough and finger buns.

Melissa said they were looking at opening the business up to different weekend festivals, and on Saturday headed down to Palm Lakes for a market day.

When asked whether she would consider delivering to businesses in the Bundaberg CBD, Melissa said she wouldn't rule it out but would have to consider the logistics.