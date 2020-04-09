Bakery bandit steals cakes and cash

BAKERY BANDIT: The Gayndah Bakery was broken into this month by a hungry bandit. Picture: File.

A THIEF with a sweet tooth broke into a North Burnett bakery last weekend.

Gayndah police were called to the bakery on Capper St after it was broken into on Saturday, April 4.

Senior Constable Brendan Florance said the offender broke into the shop in the late hours of Saturday evening.

"Investigations showed it was one offender, and they've broken the front window to gain entry," Sen-Const. Florance said.

"They've then stolen a small amount of cash, cakes, and drinks from the fridges."

He said the offender was identified, and apprehended on Sunday afternoon.

Gayndah police are asking the community to continue to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.

"We still encourage people to keep an eye out on everybody else, even during these troubling times," Sen-Const. Florance said.

A QPS spokeswoman said the offender was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.