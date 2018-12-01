Baker back to state side after injury

SOFTBALL: When Emily Baker finally wears the maroon of Softball Queensland at under-15 girls regional championship next month it will mark the end of her long road to recovery.

The biggest setback of the Brothers United softball player's short career came when she first trialled for the state under-15 team.

Armed with a new bat, Baker drew a walk and advanced to first base. She had a chance to take second but disaster struck when she slid for the base.

"I'd trained a lot beforehand but broke my foot when I slid into second,” the Fraser Coast Anglican College student said.

"I was out for six months.”

ON DECK: Hervey Bay-based Brothers United catcher Emily Baker. Alistair Brightman

The injury may have actually made Baker, who started her love for diamond sports as a six-year-old baseball player in Sydney's west, even stronger.

Baker said the injury had pushed her harder to train, and that extra time - whether it's batting and catching drills at the diamonds or sprinting on weekday mornings - had certainly paid off.

She made the under-19 girls Wide Bay school team as well as the under-17 girls rep side.

Baker played for Aztecs in the Maryborough Softball Association when she first moved to the region in 2016, then made the under-15 Wide Bay Regional Academy which led to her selection in Queensland's under-15 team for the nationals.

"I've been training almost every day,” Baker said.

"I'm pretty excited.”

Baker moved to Brothers United this season, where she plays for the under-16 United TNT and A-grade Ladies United Firesticks.

She said she travelled to Bundaberg for games each week purely for friendship.

"I made a lot of friends when I made the under-12 Wide Bay team but most of them live and play in Bundaberg,” she said.

Baker joins teammate Chelsea Zunker, Hervey Bay Softball's Junior Softball Person of the Year for the 2017-18 season, in the state side to compete at Mirrabooka, Western Australia, from January 5-11.

The duo played for the fourth-placed Hervey Bay side at the under-15 Softball Queensland State Championships at the Sunshine Coast.

This is the second time Zunker has made the side after helping the Queensland Fire to finish sixth at this year's event.