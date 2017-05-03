Baiting program to snag wild dogs

WILD dogs may be feeling a little sheepish on Thursday when the Bundaberg Regional Council undertakes a baiting program to rid the Childers area of the animals.

Three property owners along Guppys Rd, west of Childers, have reported seeing wild dogs roaming their land, resulting in the loss of a number of sheep and goats.

The council's land protection officers will today launch the 1080 wild dog baiting program in a bid to curb the problem.

"Landowners claim they have seen quite a few dingoes running through their paddocks recently,” Environment and Natural Areas Resources spokesman Bill Trevor said.

"A baiting program similar to the one scheduled for tomorrow was held in the area in early April and landholders reported that all baits were taken at that time.

"Council land protection officers undertake a wild dog baiting program in April/May and August/September each year, which are the most effective periods in which to disseminate this method of control.”

Cr Trevor said the baiting programs were delivered under a stringently controlled regime where only registered landowners who complied with specific instructions relating to the distribution of 1080 baits were allowed participation in the program.

"Landholders seriously need to consider upgrading their fencing to provide long-term protection of their livestock as baiting and trapping only offer partial protection and are more of a reactionary response after the damage has been done,” Cr Trevor said.

"The attacks by wild dogs on livestock is a huge financial burden for property owners, both in the loss of livestock and the costs of control methods.

"Tragically, domestic pets are also a target food of wild dogs.”

In order to combat the issue of wild dogs effectively, the council is encouraging landholders to be more aware of their options through a series of workshops that provide information on methods including trapping as well as demonstrating skills essential to successfully implementing a control program.

One of these sessions will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at Apple Tree Creek and will discuss a coordinated approach to the Wild Dog 1080 baiting program as well as alternate control methods.

Cr Trevor said the council addressed baiting issues in accordance with best practice as outlined in the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.