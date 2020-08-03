Bailey responds to LNP cycleway scrap promise

Mark Bailey says he will meet with Coast residents this week after the LNP vowed to scrap the current design of a controversial cycleway, if elected.

Mr Bailey, Minister for Transport and Main Roads, told the Daily he was meeting with members of The Beach Matters and Alexandra Headland Surf Club to listen to their views about the proposed Mooloolaba to Maroochydore Cycleway.

Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson said, if elected, an LNP government would reject the current design of the project "and get real input from the community" to develop a plan for the beachfront strip.

LNP vows to take cycleway back to drawing board

She had met with shadow Transport and Main Roads minister Steve Minnikin and Coast residents at Alexandra Headland on Saturday.

Mr Minnikin guaranteed money for the project would stay local to improve bike and pedestrian pathways, under an LNP government, saying the State Government had failed to involve the community in the design process.

Geoff Glanville, Dr Brian Purdey, Steve Minnikin, Ray Purcell, Fiona Simpson, Alicia Squires and Rachel Bermingham meet to discuss the controversial Alexandra Headland stretch of the M2M Cycleway.

But Mr Bailey denied that claim, saying community consultation on the project had been running for almost a year, involving meetings and information sessions, and attracting nearly 1500 submissions.

" … the LNP's spin that there has been a lack of genuine consultation on this proposal is not credible, as is Mr Minnikin's claim that the LNP supports active transport when LNP MP's regularly criticise bikeways in parliament," Mr Bailey said.

"Mr Minnikin was part of the Newman LNP government that cut funding for bike riding infrastructure and abolished the 50/50 cycleway program with councils.

"The key aim of the Palaszczuk Labor Government's cycling strategy is to see more people riding more often, and that's why we've committed $219 million over four years to build new bike facilities across Queensland."

Mr Bailey thanked those who had participated in the consultation process.

"The most recent phase of community consultation was extended because of the high level of interest and is an important part of the project," he said.

"The project team received more than 1000 comments and submissions about the proposed design for the cycleway.

"The first period of consultation last year saw 400 people make submissions, and about 320 people attend and provide feedback at information sessions."

Spokeswoman for The Beach Matters, Rachael Bermingham, said the group didn't want people picking sides but rather coming to a solution that was suitable for all beach users and cyclists.