BAILED: Accused servo robber kicked out of Bundy

Mathew Brook was granted bail after an alleged attempted robbery on Monday night.

A MAN has been granted bail and given a suspended sentence after attempting to rob a service station and telling police he didn’t want to answer to his outstanding charges.

Mathew Steven Brook, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, after failing to surrender at Gympie Magistrates Court.

Brook was intercepted by police on October 17 after failing to appear on October 14, where he told officers “he forgot” he had court that day.

He failed to appear again on November 4.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court when Brook was found by police on Monday night, in relation to other matters, he told officers he was running away and didn’t want to answer to his charges.

He is also still charged with attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

Brook was living with his sister on Barolin St after recently moving to the area.

At 8pm Monday night he allegedly went to the BP Service Station near her home.

He allegedly went into the service station and told the teller behind the counter he was going to steal the till.

Brook’s lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client didn’t threaten or use any actual violence in the incident.

He said while he was found in possession of a knife, he didn’t produce the knife during the alleged attempted robbery.

Brook received a $400 fine for the first fail to appear and for the second he was sentenced to a month imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

He was also granted bail for the attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

As a condition of his bail, he must live with his father in Brisbane and report to police twice a week.

His matters were adjourned to January 30.