Bail refused over alleged threats to burn siblings

A man has been refused bail after allegedly threatening to light his siblings on fire.

AN ANGRY man armed with a lighter allegedly poured petrol over his sister as she lay in her bed at sunrise.

As he yelled that he was going to "burn your life" his frightened sister, fearing she would be ignited, pleaded that she was a mother of two children.

Ipswich police allege the man also made threats about their brother who was sleeping downstairs, threatening to pour petrol over him and saying "we all need to die".

Jonathon Peter Farron is also accused of pouring petrol over cars parked outside the house.

Police allege he walked some distance carrying a tin of fuel. In facts tendered to Ipswich Magistrates Court, prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said police strongly opposed Farron's bail application.

Farron, 39, from Greenbank, appeared in the dock before Magistrate Donna MacCallum charged with nine domestic violence offences, including torture at Camira at 6.20am on April 22; two counts of threatening violence; entering a dwelling with intent; act of choking/strangulation/suffocation; and four counts of assault.

Police had been called to the house where the woman told officers she awoke to find her brother pouring fuel over her.

The siblings had apparently been out drinking at the Orion Hotel in Springfield the night before.

Defence lawyer Naadira Omarjee said Farron had nothing of a like nature in his history.

Ms MacCallum said the allegations were concerning.

"Clearly it was a serious and very frightening incident to the people involved," Ms MacCallum said.

Ms MacCallum noted the seriousness of the charges and refused bail.