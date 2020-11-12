Bail refused for man accused of wounding

Kali Kavanagh was refused bail after being charged with unlawfully wounding another.

A MAN has been refused bail after being charged with unlawfully wounding another.

Kali Kavanagh, 41, faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with the offence.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

Kavanagh appeared in the courtroom via videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House.

He was represented by duty lawyer Lavonda Maloy.

Ms Maloy told the court her client suffered from bipolar and schizophrenia.

Ms Maloy told the court Kavanagh wanted to get rehabilitation to help with his substance abuse issues and was willing to do it as soon as he was released.

She told the court Kavanagh wanted to help his partner who was facing eviction from her rental property.

Ms Maloy said Kavanagh was willing to abide by a number of bail conditions including wearing a monitoring device and drug testing.

Ms Maloy said Kavanagh had other matters which were due to be mentioned again in January.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn took into account the submissions from Ms Maloy and opposition to bail material.

Mr Milburn found Kavanagh was an unacceptable risk of reoffending and bail was refused.

The matter was adjourned to be mentioned again on January 14.

