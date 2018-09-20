Bail refused for alleged scammer who overstayed visa

FAKE: Buddha statues and ingots were alleged to have been used to scam people.

A CHINESE national accused of scamming business owners with fake gold Buddha statues is also under investigation in two other states and New Zealand, a court has heard.

Ziqiang Liu was charged in April along with Jinshui Yang for their alleged involvement in a scam which led police to 50-60kg of fake gold statues.

Mr Liu is facing eight charges including possessing tainted property, possessing a thing with intent to forge documents and forging documents with intent to defraud.

Police allege the pair would provide real samples of gold to people they were trying to sell statues to in an attempt to bolster their confidence.

They're accused of defrauding $50,000 with other amounts discussed that didn't eventuate.

Before their arrest, police found an aged map, gold shavings, fake passports, documents and 20 mobile phones allegedly linked to the men.

Mr Liu attempted to make bail in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday, but his bid was rejected.

Magistrate Barry Barrett said while Mr Liu had no criminal history, he was an "unacceptable risk of flight".

Mr Liu had no address to go to if he was released, but would likely be put into a detention centre as he overstayed his visa.

Prosecutions told the court police in New South Wales, Victoria and New Zealand were also investigating the man.

He will appear again at a date to be fixed.