Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAIL: The Court Link program is being expanded to Redcliffe, Caboolture and the Sunshine Coast
BAIL: The Court Link program is being expanded to Redcliffe, Caboolture and the Sunshine Coast chinaface
Politics

Bail program helps keep accused criminals in community

Stuart Cumming
by
11th Jun 2019 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROGRAM designed to help keep alleged offenders out of prison while awaiting sentence will be expanded.

Tuesday's State Budget included funding to expand the Court Link program, aimed at helping accused criminals not breach bail.

Court Link is available at Gold Coast, Brisbane, Cairns and Ipswich courthouses but will be implemented in Caboolture, Redcliffe and the Sunshine Coast at a cost of $6.6million over four years.

The program aims to reduce the number of people on remand by providing case management and referrals to support successful bail application and compliance.

The spend is part of an extra $57.7 million in Budget commitments to try to keep up with growing demand on Queensland's justice system.

Of that, $13.1 million will go towards the Queensland Civil and Administration Tribunal to boost services and help implement new lemon laws, designed to give car buyers greater protection should they purchase a defective vehicle.

caboolture court link qld budget 2019 state budget 2019 sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Father sharpens knife, threatens life in front of child

    premium_icon Father sharpens knife, threatens life in front of child

    Crime A MAN who broke his bail conditions by subjecting his wife and child to domestic violence has been sentenced to three months in prison.

    Aged care facility confirms norovirus outbreak

    premium_icon Aged care facility confirms norovirus outbreak

    Health Bundaberg aged care facility confirms outbreak

    QLD BUDGET: Payroll tax overhaul for regional business

    premium_icon QLD BUDGET: Payroll tax overhaul for regional business

    Politics Government cuts tax for regional employers

    • 11th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    $20M sweetener as Bundy Sugar gears up for 1.2m tonne crush

    premium_icon $20M sweetener as Bundy Sugar gears up for 1.2m tonne crush

    Rural Preparations for crushing season now underway.

    • 11th Jun 2019 3:38 PM