Crime

Bail for man accused of bashing baby

Ross Irby
by
7th Nov 2018 12:13 AM
A DAD accused of assaulting his baby has been granted conditional bail after spending the weekend in the Ipswich police watch-house.

The Goodna man, 38, began a bail application in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday but this was adjourned part-heard to Monday.

It was then finalised to allow him bail after the magistrate received a medical report on the baby's injuries and other details.

Police opposed his bail.

The alleged offences occurred when the infant was eight weeks old.

The man is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a child at Goodna on February 3, 2017; and assaults causing bodily harm to a child between December 3, 2016 and February 4, 2017.

The infant's dad was charged after police received a detailed medical report on the infant's head injuries.

The court also heard both of the man's children had since been removed from their parents' care.

