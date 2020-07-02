Menu
BAILED: Mr Kundson was arrested as part of Operation Knuckle, which culminated in the execution of 31 search warrants, with 34 people charged with 166 drug offences. Picture: QPS
Crime

Bail granted for accused drug-trafficker facing 91 charges

Holly Cormack
2nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
A Kingaroy man charged with 91 drug-related offences has secured bail.

William Michael Knudson, 24, appeared before Kingaroy Magistrates Court today, charged with trafficking meth, receiving proceeds from drug trafficking, possessing property used in the commission of a drug offence, and a further 88 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Detectives allege that Mr Knudson sold the methamphetamine between July 2019 and June 2020, in various quantities to 10 people in Kingaroy.

Conditions of Mr Knudson’s bail include his completion of the Lives Well Lived program – which assists people with drug, alcohol, and mental health concerns – and heavily restricted phone access.

“The defendant will not use or possess a mobile phone, unless he has recorded the telephone number to the officer in charge at Kingaroy,” Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said.

“And that phone does not utilise any password or locking feature.”

According to the discharge summary put forth by the defence lawyer, Mr T.J. Carr, Mr Knudson was submitted to hospital in mid-May, where he spent two weeks.

According to medical material presented to the court, including a letter from the non-profit organisation Lives Lived Well, Mr Knudson was hospitalised for an alleged assault with a metal bar to the head.

The defendant was also allegedly kicked in the chest and suffered a blowtorch injury to the abdominal wall, resulting in lacerations and a burn.

“Since that incident, he decided that he needed help getting his life back on track. His mother has seen a notable change in him during this period, and he has commenced programs to assist his mental health and drug rehabilitation,” said Mr. Carr.

A committal mention has been scheduled for September 8 at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

Knudson’s arrest was the result of Operation Knuckle, which resulted in 31 search warrants and 34 people charged with 166 offences.

Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said Operation Knuckle represented the ongoing commitment of police in the South Burnett District to target serious drug offenders and reduce drug related crimes in the community.

drug crime kingaroy magistrate court operation knuckle
South Burnett

