30°
News

Bail for striking death accused

Carolyn Booth
| 20th Mar 2017 6:48 PM
Bundaberg Courthouse.
Bundaberg Courthouse. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAGISTRATE has granted the man accused of the striking death of a man at Gin Gin bail, despite police opposing the application.

Thomas Charles Kenyon, 52, appeared via videolink in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today where defence barrister Craig Ryan made the application on his behalf.

Kenyon was originally denied bail on October 5, after he was charged with unlawful striking causing death following an altercation at a Gin Gin home on September 18.

During the bail application, Mr Ryan said it was Kenyon who was hit first from behind, before both men engaged in a consensual fight.

Mr Ryan said at no stage did either men lose conciousness and when an ambulance was called to assess Mr Kenyon, the deceased refused medical assistance.

Mr Ryan said the deceased again refused medical treatment at Gin Gin Hospital the following day and it was not until September 21 that the 65-year-old collapsed in triage and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital, where he died.

With the matter unlikely to be listed for a trial in the Bundaberg Supreme Court for at least a year, Mr Ryan said there needed to be a significant investigation into the alleged victim's actions during the days leading up to his death.

He said even if a medical report dated the fatal injury to September 18, his client would defend the unlawfulness of the striking, given it was Kenyon who was hit first.

Today Magistrate Belinda Merrin ruled Kenyon was not an unacceptable risk of committing further offences or failing to appear.

He was bailed to a rural address near Gin Gin and must report to Gin Gin police twice a week.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt

Bundy region roads closed by flash flooding

Bundy region roads closed by flash flooding

WITH welcome rain splashing down around the Bundaberg region flash flooding has blocked some local roads this afternoon.

CBD billboard a sign of the times

GOING DIGITAL: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Bishopp Outdoor Advertising's Nick McAlpine with the new electronic billboard in Maryborough St.

Billboard to display digital messages to community

Bail for striking death accused

Bundaberg Courthouse.

Court hears man, 52, struck first

Mum sent to jail for dealing meth

GUILTY: The court was told Jasmin Biggs used codes.

Court hears trafficking showed some sophistication

Local Partners

Swarm of bees stirs up a buzz

Bees take over Mundubbera during orientation

Maggie Beer, we need you here...in Bundy

Maggie Beer surrounded by fresh herbs and some preserves.

Food an important part of aged care, says campaigner

Get ready to rock your autumn frocks

RACE DAY: Jewel McCotters dress from Hotline Fashion Boutique and fascinator from Shoe Fringe.

Catholic Schools Race Day is back

Five things happening in Bundy: March 18-19

Catholic Schools Race Day

Bunch of five for Bundaberg

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

AFTER weeks of being bullied by her TV husband, this MAFS wife finally snapped, walking out of a dinner party and locking herself in a cupboard.

The mind-boggling cost of Be Our Guest scene

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

ONE scene cost Disney more than the usual budget for an entire movie

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

The tour opens on June 15

REVIEW: My Fair Lady is one loverly show

The costumes for My Fair Lady have been modelled on the original designs by Cecil Beaton.

DAME Julie Andrews brings classic back to life at QPAC.

Carrie Bickmore on 'vicious outrage' aimed at Rachel Finch

Carrie Bickmore is now on radio with co-host Tommy Little on the HIT network.

“The immediate reaction was vicious outrage."

Katy Perry tried to 'pray her gay away' in Jesus camps

Katy Perry photographed by Vanity Fair after the 2017 Academy Awards

KATY Perry has revealed that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE stopped her concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $425,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

FANTASTIC FAMILY ORIENTATED ESTATE CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $439,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $329,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!