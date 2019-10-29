Bail for pair accused of assaulting tourists

ON CONDITIONS: The magistrate said she would grant bail with strict conditions.

A PAIR of young men appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday in connection with an alleged assault on a group of tourists.

Joshua Sean Bayliss and Constantine Jared Holman both appeared in the dock, each facing three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while in company of others.

Mr Bayliss also faced a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

A third member of the group was named but did not appear in court.

Both Holman and Bayliss are facing charges after an incident on Sunday night about 8pm on Sunday night between Barolin and Quay Streets, which resulted in one of the tourists suffering soft tissue damage to his face and a fracture to his left cheekbone.

While there was CCTV footage of the incident which implicated Holman, Bayliss’s involvement was not made clear to the court.

Despite a bail release being opposed by the police prosecution, Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said any potential risk presented by both the accused could be rendered acceptable on strict conditions.

Neither of the accused are to have contact with each other or the other man who did not appear in court.

Both are also required to report to the Bundaberg police station twice a week, and are restricted to a curfew, not allowed out between the hours of 6pm and 6am.

Bayliss had a few extra conditions to his bail, as he explained through his solicitor that he had an alcohol issue.

He is not allowed in any licenced premises, and must present himself to his front door when asked by police during the hours of his curfew for purposes of a breath test.

While Ms Hartigan considered the idea of having a Bridges rehabilitation program part of Bayliss’s bail, she eventually decided that the 20-year-old was old enough to think and act for himself if he wanted to improve.

Through his legal representative, Bayliss said he was motivated to deal with his alcohol issues.

Holman had his matter adjourned until November 11.

Bayliss will appear again in court on November 22.