GIN GIN man Thomas Kenyon, 53, has been granted bail after he secured a residential address that satisfied a magistrate.

Kenyon is charged with unlawfully striking a man causing death on September 18.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin part heard his application last week and finalised it today. She had deemed a previous arrangement accommodation unsuitable.

Kenyon's matters were adjourned until next month.

He has previously indicated that he will be defending the charge.