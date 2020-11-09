Bail for Coast man charged with weapons offences

David Arthur Beckett leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court after facing three charges of unlawfully possessing a weapon. Photo: Felicity Ripper

David Arthur Beckett leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court after facing three charges of unlawfully possessing a weapon. Photo: Felicity Ripper

A 56-year-old man was tight-lipped as he left court after facing charges that arose from the Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team raiding his home.

David Arthur Beckett was granted police bail before facing Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday morning on three charges of unlawfully possessing a weapon.

Mr Beckett has not been charged with any terrorism offences.

The team raided his Boreen Point home on October 22 after a two-year investigation.

The Australian Federal Police released a statement on Monday morning saying the investigation came after a member of the public found a cache of firearms in Woodgate in September 2018.

Police allege the cache included a heavily modified rifle, firearm parts including a silencer, as well as ammunition, gunpowder and three improvised explosive devices.

A Sunshine Coast man faced court today after the Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team charged him with firearm offences.

Defence lawyer Patricia Peterson told the court Mr Beckett's matters were being formally negotiated with the prosecution.

"I have actually sent case conferencing material up to Hervey Bay and I've been led to believe that prosecutions up in Hervey Bay will get back to me within the next week or so," Ms Peterson said.

Mr Beckett's matters were adjourned to November 20 when his appearance was not required.

His bail was enlarged and he did not answer questions from the media as he walked from court.

David Arthur Beckett leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court after facing three charges of unlawfully possessing a weapon.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Scott Lee said the modified weapon and improvised explosives seized in this investigation were troubling.

"Improvised explosive devices in particular are highly dangerous and potentially lethal, not only to the people who are constructing them but also to the public at large should they be used," Assistant Commissioner Lee said.

"The primary objective of the Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team is to protect the community, and while there was no specific threat planned in this instance the investigators should be very proud of taking these weapons and explosive devices off the streets."

Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon of the Queensland Police Service Security and Counter Terrorism Command, said joint agency collaboration and investigation was critical to securing results.

"The Queensland Police Service remains committed to working with our partner state and federal agencies to keep the community safe," Assistant Commissioner Scanlon said.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about possible threats to the community should come forward, no matter how small or insignificant they may think the information may be.

The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.