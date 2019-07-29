Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAIL REFUSED: A man who was allegedly arrested with a syringe on his person has faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
BAIL REFUSED: A man who was allegedly arrested with a syringe on his person has faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Brian Cassidy
Crime

Bail denied for alleged public nuisance

Katie Hall
by
29th Jul 2019 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly caused a public nuisance incident involving a syringe in a busy Bundaberg pub has had his application for bail denied in court.

David Andrew Redshaw, 40, appeared in custody today to have his matter mentioned for the first time.

He was charged with public nuisance within a licenced premises, the Bargara Brewing Company and The Brewhouse, obstruct police officer and unalwful possession of a hypodermic syringe and scales.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Redshaw had last appeared in court two weeks ago and had been placed on parole.

It was alleged on July 26, Redshaw had caused a public nuisance incident in the Brewhouse bar in the CBD.

Officers allegedly found a syringe and set of scales on his person after arresting him.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan said if allowed bail, Redshaw would be willing to report seven days a week but would not be willing to wear a tracking device.

Sgt Burgess said in May, Redshaw had jumped over the counter of Gin Gin police station and committed public nuisance and forcible entry offences.

"The likelihood to re-offend again is high,” Sgt Burgess said.

"He is homeless and if released he is left to his own devices.”

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan found Redshaw to be a risk of re-offending and remanded him in custody. He will appear in court again on August 12.

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    SHOCK: 1800 Bundy battlers skip 5 or more meals a week

    premium_icon SHOCK: 1800 Bundy battlers skip 5 or more meals a week

    Politics MORE than four of every five Newstart recipients across the country skip necessities every day to save money, a new survey shows.

    INSIDE STORY: Droving on rise as grass dies

    premium_icon INSIDE STORY: Droving on rise as grass dies

    Environment Tough conditions as team of drovers move across North Burnett

    GALLERY: Glamour on show in Bundy's biggest race meet

    premium_icon GALLERY: Glamour on show in Bundy's biggest race meet

    Life See who was snapped at the Lindsay Australia Bundaberg Cup