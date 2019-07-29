Bail denied for alleged public nuisance

BAIL REFUSED: A man who was allegedly arrested with a syringe on his person has faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

BAIL REFUSED: A man who was allegedly arrested with a syringe on his person has faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Brian Cassidy

A MAN who allegedly caused a public nuisance incident involving a syringe in a busy Bundaberg pub has had his application for bail denied in court.

David Andrew Redshaw, 40, appeared in custody today to have his matter mentioned for the first time.

He was charged with public nuisance within a licenced premises, the Bargara Brewing Company and The Brewhouse, obstruct police officer and unalwful possession of a hypodermic syringe and scales.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Redshaw had last appeared in court two weeks ago and had been placed on parole.

It was alleged on July 26, Redshaw had caused a public nuisance incident in the Brewhouse bar in the CBD.

Officers allegedly found a syringe and set of scales on his person after arresting him.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan said if allowed bail, Redshaw would be willing to report seven days a week but would not be willing to wear a tracking device.

Sgt Burgess said in May, Redshaw had jumped over the counter of Gin Gin police station and committed public nuisance and forcible entry offences.

"The likelihood to re-offend again is high,” Sgt Burgess said.

"He is homeless and if released he is left to his own devices.”

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan found Redshaw to be a risk of re-offending and remanded him in custody. He will appear in court again on August 12.