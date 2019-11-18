Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
BAIL BID ADJOURNED: Man accused of attack on 84yo

Geordi Offord
Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
18th Nov 2019 4:15 PM
A MAN who allegedly pushed an 84-year-old man causing him to break his hip had his case adjourned after the magistrate asked for more information.

Evren Suzgun, 32, applied for bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday where he was charged with grievous bodily harm and obstructing police.

Police were called to the unit complex where the man and the victim lived after 5pm on Friday after the alleged incident happened.

The elderly man sustained what the prosecutor described as “life changing” injuries including a broken hip, a graze to his leg and a laceration to the top of his head.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court the alleged attack was “unprovoked and random”.

Sen Const Pattinson told the court Suzgun was found to be of an unsound mind when dealt with in 2017.

She submitted that Suzgun was an unacceptable risk of reoffending and the community needed to be protected from him.

Suzgun’s lawyer Nick Larter told the court his client didn’t intend for the victim to be injured to the extent he was.

Mr Larter said his client suffered from mental health issues and it was likely he would need to be assessed.

Suzgun tried to interject a couple of times from the dock.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he required more information before he could grant or deny the bail application.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on Monday.

