Bail application withdrawn halfway through being heard

A QUARRY operator remains in police custody after his bail application was partially heard and then withdrawn.

Brett William Evans, 42, appeared in the dock at Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with serious offences following his arrest on Monday afternoon.

Evans and his parents operate Booyal Quarries north of Childers.

Evans is charged with driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, drink-driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.147 on August 1, driving unlicensed, stealing, trespass and wilful damage.

Evans didn't enter any pleas and police opposed bail, saying there was a risk he would reoffend and a risk to the safety of the public.

Duty lawyer Nicholas Larter said the issue of endangering the public is a charge to go before the Childers court.

He said Evans would stay at his own home on Ringwood Rd and not go near his parents, or near the quarry.

"He had been working at the quarry but is no longer working there,” Mr Larter said.

"Given the circumstances and what being alleged, the nature of what occurred in last few weeks maybe benefit him to have to have medical, psychiatric investigation.

Mr Latter said the allegations were serious and it seemed alcohol played a part, and it was important to discover any underlying issues.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin inquired if something had happened recently to Evans, as the last entry in his criminal history was in 2010.

Mr Larter said there seemed to have been a significant deterioration.

He said the quarry, the Evans family home and Evans' home were on Ringwood Rd.

Answering a question by Ms Merrin, Mr Larter said Evans was also facing a charge of grievous bodily harm which was yet to go before a court.

Ms Merrin said the police objection of Evans being an unacceptable risk was well laid out, being a potential risk to the community given what had happened in recent weeks - "especially when intoxicated”.

Mr Larter then formally withdrew the bail application as part-heard.

The matters will return to court later this month.