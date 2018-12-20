Menu
Crime

Bail decision for Cairns lawyer on drug charges

by Janessa Ekert
20th Dec 2018 5:05 PM
A CAIRNS lawyer accused of being a tactician for a major Far North drug syndicate has been granted bail.

Former Cairns Crown Prosecutor Roger Griffith is facing six charges including trafficking ice and cannabis, perverting the course of justice, money laundering and burglary.

Roger Griffith has faced Cairns Magistrates Court on drug charges. PICTURE: RYAN LYNCH
Brisbane Magistrate Bronwyn Springer said that while the prosecution case "was not a weak case by any means", Mr Griffith was presumed to be innocent.

It is alleged the offending occurred between mid 2016 and November last year while Mr Griffith was acting as a barrister for a man accused of being a king pin in a Far Northern criminal organisation.

The Cairns Magistrates Court heard the 54-year-old had no criminal history and was not in a show cause situation.

Mr Griffith was granted bail on a number of conditions including surrendering his passport and reporting to police twice a week.

The matter is adjourned for committal mention is February next year.

