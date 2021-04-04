Bagging barra, prize money and fun at inaugural fishing comp

Lake Monduran was abuzz with the Monduran Anglers and Stocking Association's inaugural Hummingbird Lake Monduran Barra Classic on March 26-28 2021.

Anglers travelled from all over Queensland and interstate to compete for the $9200 in cash and prizes.

The event was held in perfect weather conditions where the anglers competed in teams of two and had to catch a 'bag' of five Barra to be eligible for the first prize of $3000 cash.

If a team caught more than five Barra, they could only count their longest five to contribute to their 'bag'.

Twenty-six teams entered to showcase their skills.

The event allowed for the everyday angler to test their skills against the best in the business with some of Queensland and Australia's best anglers attending such as Craig Griffiths and Roderick Walmsley.

105 Barra were caught over the weekend with nine teams successfully catching their 'bag' of five Barra and being in contention for the major cash prizes.

The overall winners were Jake and Bianca Stewart from Ballina with their 'bag' of five Barra (96cm, 98cm, 98cm, 100cm, 101cm) measuring a combined total length of 493cm to claim the first prize of $3000 cash.

In second place was Matthew Mott and Dave Nelson with a combined length of 483cm; third place was won by Craig Griffiths and Jake Schwerin with 469 cm.

Fourth was Rob and Tommy Wood with 461cm and fifth was Corey and Dean Gooch with a total of 456cm.

Tommy Wood caught ten Barra to win the individual prize for the longest total length caught by one angler with a combined length of 1106cm.

The prize for the longest single Barra caught was won by Jason Harwood with a Barra measuring 108cm.

Monduran Anglers and Stocking Association thanked their major sponsor Hummingbird for their support.

Competitors at the competition were the first in Australia to see the new 13 inch Hummingbird APEX Sounder test unit as well other products like the Mega 360, Solix Sounders and the BLA Marine Performance Series 150 amp 24v Lithium battery and Terrova MinnKota all linked through Hummingbird's one boat network.

Organisers also thanked minor sponsors: BDS Mechanical, Tackle World Bundaberg, Barrier Reef Corals, Queensland Computers, Laser Cut Designs, JFT Outdoors, SunWater and Lake Monduran Holiday Park.

Keep an eye on the MASA website and Facebook page for the 2022 barra classic dates.

