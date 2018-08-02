Menu
Baggaley brothers await sentence on drug charges

by ccalcino
20th Nov 2015 4:55 PM
DISGRACED former Olympian Nathan Baggaley and his brother will be sentenced in less than a month for manufacturing illegal drugs.

The Byron Bay-born kayaker and younger brother Dru faced Sydney's District Court for manufacturing more than 18,000 2CB pills and trying to produce methamphetamine.

Each pleaded guilty to the crimes in February after being arrested for their involvement in a syndicate with drug laboratories in residential areas of Tweed Heads and the Gold Coast.

The 39-year-old Olympic silver medallist told the court he had been king hit and hospitalised in jail because of his high profile, Fairfax reported.

He also testified he did not know the synthetic psychedelic 2CB was illegal.

The relatively new party drug had not been outlawed when the pair first decided to produce it.

They will face court again on December 14 for sentencing.

-APN NEWSDESK

