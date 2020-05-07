Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
APPEALING BAIL: Dru Baggaley has launched an appeal against his bail refusal at Brisbane’s Court of Appeal.
APPEALING BAIL: Dru Baggaley has launched an appeal against his bail refusal at Brisbane’s Court of Appeal.
News

Baggaley brother in fresh bid for bail

Blake Antrobus
7th May 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE brother of Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley has launched a new bid for release on bail.

Coolangatta fishmonger Dru Baggaley, who is a co-accused in an alleged high-profile drug bust with his brother and Balgowlah man Anthony Draper, was refused bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on April 15.

Mr Baggaley has appealed the decision.

During a brief appearance before Brisbane’s Court of Appeal on Thursday, Mr Baggaley said he would need more time to assemble his submissions.

He will return to court on June 1.

Police allege the Baggaleys and Mr Draper attempted to smuggle $176 million of cocaine from a vessel off the northern NSW coast in July 2018.

Mr Draper was granted bail in August last year. Nathan Baggaley remains on remand.

– NewsRegional

bail application court of appeal dru baggaley drug charges nathan baggaley northern nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ombudsman heaps praise on Bundaberg billionaire

        premium_icon Ombudsman heaps praise on Bundaberg billionaire

        News THE Small Business Ombudsman has commended Lex Greensill for cutting off late-paying businesses.

        Plans for world-class simulation hub reach new heights

        premium_icon Plans for world-class simulation hub reach new heights

        News New partnership between Rio Tinto and RFDS

        Local teacher to run for Labor in state election

        premium_icon Local teacher to run for Labor in state election

        News Meet Bundaberg’s new state Labor candidate for this year’s election.

        Man charged with robbery after feud

        premium_icon Man charged with robbery after feud

        Crime A search warrant executed by police turned up a compelling piece of evidence in the...