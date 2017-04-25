29°
News

'Bag of bones': Underweight, dumped puppy's recovery

Tegan Annett
| 25th Apr 2017 5:11 PM
Simba was covered in mange, grossly underweight and unable to walk, when he was found.
Simba was covered in mange, grossly underweight and unable to walk, when he was found.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DUMPED on the side of the highway at Miriam Vale, covered in mange, grossly underweight and unable to walk, the outlook was grim for Simba.

Taken to the Gladstone Pound, there were two options for the 10-month-old pup: euthanasia or a long road to recovery.

Team RSPCA Gladstone took him in, and dog foster carer Sue-Ellen Thompson quickly offered her home as a refuge for the crossbreed.

When Simba arrived at Mrs Thompson's home on Christmas Eve last year she said "he was a bag of bones".

"I cried my eyes out once he came home and it sunk in how bad he really was," she said.

"He was grossly underweight; you could see his ribs and his backbone.

Team RSPCA Gladstone foster carer Sue-Ellen Thompson has helped ten-month-old Simba in his recovery after he was dumped on the side of the highway at Miriam Vale.
Team RSPCA Gladstone foster carer Sue-Ellen Thompson has helped ten-month-old Simba in his recovery after he was dumped on the side of the highway at Miriam Vale. Tegan Annett

"We even had to soak his nails in salted water every night because they would bleed when he walked, because of the mange.

"I would love to be able to find the person who did this to Simba and have them prosecuted, but it would just be too hard because Simba wasn't microchipped."

The pup has been treated to love and adoration by Mrs Thompson, her husband and five children.

Now 18 weeks on, he's unrecognisable as a happy and playful pup looking for a long-term home.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

While most of his fur has grown back, there's still some damage to the side of his face and parts of his body.

During his recovery, he had vet checks once a week at Harbour City Vets.

He's still shampooed twice a week by Mrs Thompson and has vitamin E cream rubbed on every week to help the rest of his fur grow back.

"He's done all the hard work, he's a real Aussie battler," she said.

"He's the one that had the will to live."

Last month Simba was desexed in preparation for his next milestone, being adopted.

Mrs Thompson said the big and playful Simba would be well suited as a family pet with older children.

For more information about Simba phone 0439709369 or visit adoptapet.com.au.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  animal welfare dog editors picks puppy

'Bag of bones': Underweight, dumped puppy's recovery

'Bag of bones': Underweight, dumped puppy's recovery

DUMPED on the side of the highway at Miriam Vale, covered in mange, grossly underweight and unable to walk, the outlook was grim for Simba.

Male violence epidemic: The key steps we need to take

THE bodies of a man and woman were found inside a house at the centre of an Anzac Day shooting tragedy.

65 men, women and children murdered in Australia in 2017

BRRRR! Qld and Northern NSW set to shiver this Friday

QUEENSLAND is set to shiver through one of its coldest mornings

500,000 Australians lose internet as NBN cuts them off

NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.

“I think people tune a lot of it out."

Local Partners

He used nails to stop landmines going 'bang'

PEACEKEEPER in the Royal Marines Commando and now Childers resident, Colin Deller-Smith marched in yesterday's Anzac Day parade.

Students meet and greet war canines

Military Police Dog Element Private Andrew Tove and Private Aleksander Nigalis with military police dogs Indie and Nitro.

Military Police Dogs visit school.

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

SIMON opens up about what life is like after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

Carrie Bickmore caught out before the cameras rolled

The bubbly host looked like her usual... but

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin given overhaul by stylist

The Croc Hunter family before their transformation. Picture: Nigel Wright

Family matriarch Terri was reportedly the most hesitant to change

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $357,500

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $284,900

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $255,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $300,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!