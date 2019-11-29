Menu
BLACK FRIDAY: Kristy Lee Cramer and Jules Coote from The Place Hairdressing, with some of the products on sale.
Business

Bag a local bargain for Christmas

Rhylea Millar
29th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
IF YOU haven't started buying Christmas gifts, today is the day to cross some big ticket items off the list.

Retailers far and wide are participating in the annual sales event, Black Friday today, but Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre encourages buyers to shop local this festive season and avoid online sales.

"It is great to see some of our local businesses fighting back by having their own Black Friday sales in store, taking on these sales and attracting local customers, and even customers outside our region," Mr Sayre said.

"Supporting locals means that our region is able to grow, attract more people, investment, jobs and money (and) with shopping instore you not only know exactly what you are purchasing, but you won't end up with something that looks very different to the picture."

The Place Hairdressing is one of the local businesses where you can bag a bargain today, with $50 off all core GHDs and discounted gift vouchers available.

