BAG A BARGAIN: Shalom students design reusable bags

REUSE: Cara Mainwaring, Ella Boas and Simon Rathbone are selling their eco-bags for $5.50 at Shalom College. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE ban on plastic bags has had the community divided, but there's only one way forward according to this group of dedicated Shalom College students.

Young Christian Students is a student-run social justice group who have produced reusable bags, fit with their own personal touch.

Cara Mainwaring, Simon Rathbone and Ella Boas designed and manufactured the reusable bags with guidance from teacher Cheryl Petersen, and are thrilled with the final product. Miss Mainwaring said studying the environment and the recent ban had encouraged the project.

"Having single-use plastic has become so normal for us, but it shouldn't be normal at all with the amount of damage it does,” she said.

Mr Rathbone said by reflecting on current issues within the local and broader communities, the group realised plastic was something that was taken for granted.

"Kids our age grab their one-use plastic bag and then chuck it away, so we sort of found reusable bags are practical, it's something we can use, and it's getting rid of an issue we found was pretty prominent,” he said.

To personalise their reusable bags the group ran a competition, which Miss Boas won with her mother-nature inspired artwork, and the process has left them with a wealth of experience.

"It was really interesting to see how much work has to go in behind the scenes,” Miss Mainwaring said.