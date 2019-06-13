BAG A BARGAIN: Fashion store reopens with prices slashed

SNUGGLE TIME: Mint Six owner Shauna Blackwell said anybody who spends over $100 gets a cuddle with baby Meelah.

WITH the cooler temperatures right on our doorstep there's never been a better time to grab some winter warmers as a bargain price.

Mint Six owner Shauna Blackwell has been busy renovating her store over the past few months and is ready to open the doors once again.

The affordable women's boutique will have 20 per cent off their everyday and cocktail range this Saturday, from 9am to 12 noon, as a reopening offer for shoppers.

"It's so exciting that I can now put all my dreams into place,” Mrs Blackwell said.

"We've got new carpet, we've been painting and renovating, and now we've got our own entrance.”

SALE: Mint Six owner Shauna Blackwell is excited to reopen her store with its new renovations and entrance. Tahlia Stehbens

But this time she has a new little helper in tow.

"Little Meelah will be in the store with me, we renovated an extra room for her, so she'll have a space to play and be happy,” Mrs Blackwell said.

The additional shelf space means Mrs Blackwell has more room for her new stock, and she said there's more on its way.

"We've got dresses, playsuits, new tops, and garments with longer sleeves,” she said.

"I've also decided to stock a section of the higher quality Jadore label in our cocktail range.

"It's a bit higher quality, but I try to keep everything affordable to compete with online. It's just an option for customers to have something a bit nicer, made from better material.

"I personally pick all my stock out myself, by feel.”

Mrs Blackwell said the current trend was to keep your summer dresses and warm them up with long tops and tights underneath.

The building has been transformed into a "one-stop events shop”, with Mint Six offering event wear, Mrs Blackwell's mother covering catering and decorations, and her Elegant Ends hairdresser friend Amey Harper providing hair styling.

Mrs Blackwell has created a space especially for brides and bridesmaids to give them the time and space that choosing "the one” often takes.

While the business owner has aspirations to expand and offer more, it's strictly women's clothing - for now.