Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Baffling excuse man gave police to get out of helmet fine

Tara Miko
by
9th Aug 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN riding a bicycle without a helmet told police he couldn't be fined for the offence because he'd stolen the bike.

The 31-year-old man cycled past police patrolling Cunningham and Edward Sts in Dalby about 10.30am Thursday.

Officers, noticing the man didn't have a helmet on, spoke to him about it and were about to issue him a fine.

The man allegedly told police that he couldn't be fined for riding without a helmet because it wasn't his bicycle and that he'd taken it from a yard down the road.

The Dalby man was then charged with stealing, and issued a notice to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on September 10.

dalby dalby crime dalby police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mercy plea: Elderly crab nabber feels $8k pinch

    premium_icon Mercy plea: Elderly crab nabber feels $8k pinch

    Crime AN ELDERLY man who made an impassioned plea to a magistrate to not fine him after breaching Fisheries laws twice in two years has been fined $8000.

    SPECIAL REPORT: 376 banned from Bundy CBD pubs and clubs

    premium_icon SPECIAL REPORT: 376 banned from Bundy CBD pubs and clubs

    Crime Figures show drop in alcohol-related crime on our night life scene

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars