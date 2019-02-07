Menu
BAFFLE BATTLE: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett addresses concerned community members about the future of Baffle Creek and the Great Sandy Marine Park Zoning Plan Survey.
News

Baffle's a battle zone as fishing debate heats up

Carolyn Booth
by
7th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
THE future of Baffle Creek, and whether or not parts of the waterway are included in a marine national park zone, is a topic a passionate crowd are keen to be heard on.

Among those who call Baffle Creek home is Rocky Point Retreat owner Darren Rusmussen.

He fears if green zones are implemented, it will be detrimental to his business.

"Ninety five per cent of our visitors come here to fish, so why would they come if they couldn't do that?" he said.

"It's not just us who would be affected, we'd see property values plummet as well so its causing a great deal of anxiety in the community."

On the banks of the river at Winfield yesterday, about 80 people gathered as Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett called on the state government to guarantee the community parts of the baffle Creek would not become a green zone.

He's supporting a petition to remove a question in Labor's Great Sandy Marine Zoning Plan Survey that asks should parts of Baffle Creek be included in a marine national park zone to support the long-term health and resilience of this system.

But Labor hit back, with Leeanne Enoch accusing Mr Bennett of scaremongering, explaining what they were doing was part of their statuary obligation and involved a discussion paper and consultation process, a concept the LNP had struggled with in the past.

Currently Baffle Creek is designated as a Great Sandy area, which means that legal, commercial and recreational fishing activities that occurred prior to the declaration of the Great Sandy Marine park can continue.

"The current zoning has successfully maintained the pristine nature of the waterway and its reputation as one of the best fishing areas in the region," Mr Bennett said.

"If parts of Baffle Creek are designated as Marine National Park or Green Zone, this would change.

"Recreational and commercial fishing operations including line fishing, crabbing and bait netting would have to stop within the zoning area.

"I'm listening to a fearful community who are very concerned that the Green Zone will stop recreational fishermen from visiting the area and destroy accommodation businesses, industry and the lifestyles of many in the region.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch has accused Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett of scaremongering and stressed the best way for community members to share their views on Baffle Creek's future was to fill in the survey.

"This is a full and proper consultation and I encourage everybody to have their say," she said.

"This is the member for Burnett politicising and scaremongering, when he should be supporting an open and proper consultation process, something that I know his side of politics has had some struggles with in the past.

"My office has been in contact with residents from Baffle Creek ... and I would urge them to put in submissions."

The discussion paper is available at www.qld.gov.au/marineparks, the petition can be found at https://bit.ly/2DWO51k.

