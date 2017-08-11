26°
News

Baffled ratepayer demands action

11th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
INCREASED: Norm Sandford is concerned about the rise in rates for his home at Burnett Heads.
INCREASED: Norm Sandford is concerned about the rise in rates for his home at Burnett Heads. Paul Donaldson BUN100817RATE3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FRUSTRATED Norm Sanford is calling on coastal ratepayers to form an action group to force Bundaberg Regional Council to stop increasing their general rates.

When the Burnett Heads man picked up his latest rates notice he was shocked to discover his rates had jumped up by 10.5%.

The retired accountant, who has lived at his home since 1988, says all ocean-front properties across the Bundaberg region have had a similar rates rise.

"I checked my rate increase for the previous two years and both were 4.5%,” he said.

"So how can the council justify a 10.5% rise?”

A council spokesman said matters relating to values of individual properties remained a matter for property owners and the property marketplace.

It comes as the NewsMail has been inundated with calls, letters and social media posts from ratepayers complaining about rate rises.

Residents also admit about being confused to the community and environment charge.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey told the NewsMail on Wednesday that the council was the only level of government that spent 100% of its collected revenue for the benefit of its residents and the same would apply to the $50 community and environment charge.

The $2.1 million raised from the levy will be spent on addressing erosion and environmental issues across the region.

Mr Sanford's rates have increased from $1365.40 to $1508.77 during the past six months - a rise of $143 for his $310,000 property.

What troubles Mr Sanford most is the compounding interest.

Mr Sanford argues if the 10.5% rate continues by June next year he will be paying $1666.

"It's the compound interest that will hurt us”

A fed-up Mr Sanford has written a protest letter about the rate rise, which he has dropped off at letterboxes along the Esplanade.

Mr Sanford said his fellow neighbours seemed to agree with his sentiments.

"A neighbour told my wife yesterday morning that he got my letter,” he said.

"He told her they should change their name to the Ned Kelly Regional Council.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council ratepayers rates rise

Bundy councillor's change of heart on China

Bundy councillor's change of heart on China

A BUNDABERG councillor who criticised last year's council trip to Chinese sister city as a "junket” has got on board with this year's visit.

Hollywood insider ready to spill the beans on the A-listers at event

STAR POWER: Hollywood commentator Richard Reid is in Bundy for tonight's Bundy Club event.

Spilling Hollywood's secrets

Cracker of a weekend ahead

BEACH TIME: Treena Rolph shared this photo from Bargara.

Get your swimmers out!

Students over the moon with Rheed McCracken visit

SPORTING HERO: Givelda State School students were in awe of their special guest Rheed McCracken.

Rheed inspires Givelda State School

Local Partners

Bundaberg to Brissy flights are down, down

DOWN, down the prices for flights from Bundaberg to Brisbane are coming down and hopefully staying down.

Two young children robbed of their dad

TAKEN TOO SOON: Matt Broanda died on August 1 when he suffered a severe asthma attack resulting in cardiac arrest. He was 30 years old and leaves behind two children.

Asthma attack lead to cardiac arrest causing death

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Cutest Instagram celeb to help cupcake cause in Bundy

Olly the pug will be doing his bit to raise funds for the RSPCA's Cupcake Day.

Olly's ready to sweeten your day

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

AUSTRALIAN singer Paulini Curuenavuli has been allegedly caught bribing a government employee under investigation for links to a bikie gang.

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

IMMACULATE, FANTASTIC LOCATION AND ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $209,900

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

DREAM ACREAGE LIVING

122 Simpsons Road, Bullyard 4671

House 4 1 4 $460,000

Acreage living is certainly getting more popular so don't miss your chance to see this one! Set in a beautiful area away from any road noise this home will allow...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

EDENBROOK, A PLACE TO CALL HOME!

Lot 228 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $195,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $185,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

ABSOLUTE STUNNING BEACH HOME

1 Osprey Drive, Woodgate 4660

House 4 3 6 $590,000

This stunning home in a lovely beach town location is certainly a great buy. Located just a minute or two from the beautiful sandy beaches of Woodgate. The...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know