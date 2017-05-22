Baffle Creek group encouraging innovation

It's hoped the new group will help the Baffle Creek community.

THE community of Baffle Creek is a tight-knit place and people are coming together to help each other in business.

Baffle Creek Community Inc is still in concept stage but it could be very important for the town.

Member Vicki Kilgour said the idea came out of a community meeting held near the end of last year.

Ms Kilgour said a lot of people and growers had a small amount of excess produce and were looking for ideas to develop their land. "Initially we were looking at a farmer's market but it's developed into what we call this business hub now,” she said.

"The idea is to try and connect like-minded people, to be able to come together and see what they do have, what we need and how to market our area.”

An initial meeting has been held, with Bree Grima from Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers involved.

"We had a really good roll-up, a lot of people were very interested and a lot of people couldn't come on the night,” Ms Kilgour said.

A follow-up meeting will be held to examine the region's strengths and weaknesses.

"This will focus our ideas, and then we will make a plan after we've done our analysis.”

At the moment, the needs of businesses are not known, so Ms Kilgour said the next meeting was important.

Although there is a lot of focus on growers and farmers, that is not the exclusive focus of the group.

"It's also creative arts, we are looking at people that recycle materials and those sort of things,” Ms Kilgour said.

"We have a lot of very talented people in our community.”

The group was formed out of the Baffle Creek Sport and Recreation group.

Gladstone regional councillor Glenn Churchill said the new group had so much potential.

"While sports and rec and other aspects have been integral to the area, this is about creating new initiatives and ideas going forward,” he said.

"The council will be really keen to support start-up businesses in that area.

"It's about identifying what niche markets can be developed in the area.”