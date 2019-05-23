BADDIES BEWARE: Bundaberg's new magistrate confirmed

NEW MAGISTRATE: Founding Partner of Gold Coast law firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied, Andrew Moloney (centre) who was appointed as a Magistrate in October 2017, with current partners Antonious Abdelshahied (left) and Campbell MacCallum (right).

NEW MAGISTRATE: Founding Partner of Gold Coast law firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied, Andrew Moloney (centre) who was appointed as a Magistrate in October 2017, with current partners Antonious Abdelshahied (left) and Campbell MacCallum (right). contributed

MAGISTRATE Andrew Moloney has been confirmed as the next permanent resident at the Bundaberg Courthouse.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Magistrate said Mr Moloney had been appointed, commencing in November this year for a period of two years.

"A new appointment will be made by the Attorney, as yet unknown, from July to November,” the spokesperson said.

"That magistrate will then move to Mackay for an initial term of two years.”

President of the Bundaberg Law Association Edwina Rowan said it was a good result for the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

"I think it's a very positive move for our court,” Ms Rowan said.

"Andrew Moloney was an accredited specialist criminal lawyer who previously managed his own firm in Southport.

"Prior to that he had been practising as a solicitor since 1991. He has a great deal of experience.”

While the announcement is good news for the Bundaberg region, Mr Moloney will arrive some 12 months after former Magistrate Belinda Merrin's departure.

"It has been disappointing that it's taken such a long time to get a permanent replacement,” Ms Rowan said.

"In the interim we have had a number of very experienced magistrates sitting to fill the gap but this is definitely a very positive thing for the courts.”

While a two-year appointment doesn't seem like a long time for a permanent magistrate, it is common to see them move on after that time frame.

"Whilst it would be encouraging if they were keen for longer it's not expected of them. We look forward to welcoming Mr Moloney to the region,” Ms Rowan said.

The June to November magistrate has not been identified.