Badderam resort doesn't open door for Sekisui: Councillor

A MAJOR resort's development approval doesn't mean others will succeed in breaching the Coast's planning scheme, according to Cr Christian Dickson.

He made the comment after Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa received Sunshine Coast Council approval on Thursday.

The Buderim development's benefits to the region and support from community members were deemed to outweigh its conflicts with planning regulations.

Councillors will consider a similar premise when it comes time to decide on Sekisui House's Yaroomba Beach hotel and residential accommodation proposal.

"How often do we have unique proposals like this? Not very often at all," Cr Dickson said of Badderam.

"There are probably two applications at the moment - one being Badderam, one being Sekisui."

He described Badderam as "very, very unique".

"This is not a residential tower, this is not a seven-storey hotel.

"This is unique and this is sympathetic to Buderim.

"Not only is it sympathetic but the local community supported it as well."

He said he hoped someone would come up with a better proposal.

"I don't think we are going to see a better proposal for some time."

Sekisui House last week submitted revised plans for its development, which included reducing the amount of residential homes by about a quarter.

It was in response to submissions made by the community to Sunshine Coast Council.

More than 9300 of them were against and 3000 for the proposal.

Sunshine Coast Environment Council liaison officer Narelle McCarthy said the revised plans did not change the development's key conflicts.

"We still have excessive density on the site and we still have a height issue," Ms McCarthy said.

"Those factors haven't gone away."

She said the revision had not gone far enough.

"The issues are still there so it's still not suitable for that location."

Sekisui House declined to comment.