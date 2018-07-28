Baddeley shoots 66 to move into contention at Canadian Open

Aaron Baddeley plays from the 16th tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville Picture: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

AUSTRALIA'S Aaron Baddeley is just three shots behind leader Kevin Tway after the second round of the Canadian Open.

The 37-year-old Baddeley made six birdies in a bogey-free 66 at the at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Ontario.

He jumped 12 spots to be tied for sixth at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour event.

His Australian compatriots Cameron Percy (68) and Rod Pampling (70) booked their weekend spots at eight under and seven under respectively.

Leader Tway had a late wobble with bogey on 17 but his seven-under 65 moved him to 13 under and leader by one from Whee Kim (65) and playing partner Keegan Bradley, who had the day's equal best score of 63.

Incredibly, Bradley closed birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle to be six under in four holes and nine under for the round. He earlier made eagle on the second hole.

"That was wild," Bradley said.

"It turned kind of an average day out here into something really special.

"There's not many courses you can do that on like you can out here. That's what makes it such a great event."

Tway is trying to win for the first time on the tour. His father - 1986 PGA Championship winner Bob Tway - won 15 years ago at Hamilton, his last victory.

"I talk to Dad every day, no matter if I'm home, here," Tway said.

"We talk about every round. He can probably tell you what kind of shots I'm hitting just by like watching on TV.

"He knows what the swing looks like. He's been there throughout, so he's a big key for me."

Johnson Wagner (65) and Korean Byeong Hun An (67) are 11 under in a tie for fourth.

Baddeley is alongside world No.1 Dustin Johnson (66), Zac Blair (67) and Joaquin Niemann (67) at 10 under.

"The golf course is in too good a shape not to have to go low," Johnson said.

"Today was fairly windy but with the greens being receptive you're going to have to attack the golf course and you're going to have to shoot low."

Nick Taylor is the top Canadian, with a 67 leaving him at nine under in a group that includes first-round leader Robert Garrigus (72).

Two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas is five under after a 70.

Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka missed the cut.

