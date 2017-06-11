Bad start to month for burglaries in Bundaberg

BURGLARY BOOM: A TV, amplifier, video game player and cartridges were stolen from McNeilly St, Norville, on June 4.

BUNDABERG residents are being urged to lock their doors and windows after more than 10 break and enters this month.

In the first week of June, almost two burglary offences have been reported to Bundaberg police each day.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said people should make their property was secure even when they were home.

"Check your garage doors, front, back and side doors, windows and property are kept locked and secured,” she said.

Burglary offences includes:

June 8 - A purse was stolen from Thabeban St, Avenell Heights, and found nearby.

June 7 - A wallet containing cash and cards was stolen from FE Walker St, Kepnock.

June 2 - Somebody attempted entry at an address on Milden St, Gin Gin, by breaking a flyscreens.

Burglaries with breaking and enter include:

June 8 - A rear door was damaged and a laptop, internet dongle, jewellery and cosmetics stolen from Horton St, Norville.

June 7 - A "sneak” offence at FE Walker St, Kepnock.

June 7 - Entry was made to a house on Maryborough St, Walkervale, via a rear window. An occupant was able to yell at the suspect who left.

June 5 - A computer tablet was stolen from Crofton St, Bundaberg Central.

June 5 - Cash, a china bowl and cigarettes were stolen from a house on Heaps St, Avenell Heights.

June 5 - Cash, ID, bank card, shoes, wallet and mobile phone were stolen from Ann St, Bundaberg East. Fraudulent use of the card was reported.

June 4 - A TV, amplifier, video game player and cartridges were stolen from McNeilly St, Norville.

June 3 - A security window screen was removed and attempts to unlatch sliding screen door were made at Darby St, Branyan.

June 1 - Windows and flyscreens and cash was stolen from three units on Powers St, Bundaberg West.

June 1 - Audio visual headphones, clocks, clothing and shoes were stolen from Burnett St, Bundaberg South.

June 1 - Audio visual earphones and a MP4 player, bank cards, ID, International driver licence and personal accessories were stolen from an address on Princess St, Bundaberg East.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.