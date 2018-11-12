Bad news in wait for Bruce Highway bridge repairs

The timeframe for repairs to the damaged Normanby Bridge highway overpass has blown out as work has proven to be more complicated than first thought..

HOPES for a quick start to repairs of the Bruce Highway overpass damaged by a truck in July have been dashed, with the necessary work found to be much harder than first thought.

While expectations were that designs to fix the overpass would be finished by the end of the year so work tenders could be called, but a Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said that timeframe was out the window.

"In August, we anticipated the analysis would be complete and design finalised within four months," she said.

"However further investigations have revealed the repairs are more complicated than initially thought and analysis will take longer."

A 17-tonne load limit has been placed on the bridge. Renee Albrecht

The "hole in the wall" Normanby Bridge overpass was damaged on the morning of July 12 when a truck headed north on the Bruce Highway collided with it.

A 17-tonne load limit has been installed on the bridge after the accident, and the sped limit was dropped to 40km/h.

Both restrictions remain in place.

The spokeswoman said TMR was looking at three different repair options for the damaged bridge.

The overpass was shut after it was hit by a truck. Renee Albrecht

"This is a complex process and it will take time to restore the overpass," she said.

"We need to make sure we get this right.

"Once the analysis is complete, we will provide more information to the community regarding timeframes.

"We appreciate the community's patience while we work to identify the most suitable repair option."