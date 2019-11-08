Menu
Ben Simmons will be out of action for a little while.
Basketball

Bad news for Ben Simmons, 76ers

8th Nov 2019 10:57 AM

Ben Simmons has been ruled out of the Philadelphia 76ers' NBA clash with the Denver Nuggets after new tests confirmed a shoulder sprain.

The 76ers play the Nuggets in Denver on Saturday (AEST) but Simmons could potentially play against Charlotte Hornets in Philadelphia on Monday.

However, according to Yahoo NBA insider Chris Haynes, who broke the news, the Aussie All-Star may miss Philly's next three games.

Simmons will be re-evaluated on the weekend prior to the game against the Hornets, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Simmons suffered a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

In a positive development, an X-ray came back "negative", Yahoo Sports reported.

The injury came in the first quarter when Simmons attempted to drive past Utah power forward Royce O'Neale.

Simmons's right shoulder hit Neale's chest and the 23-year-old immediately winced in pain.

He tried to play on for almost a full quarter, but he struggled to make an impact for his team.

The Sixers star eventually left the court late in the second quarter and went straight to the locker room to have the injury looked at, and did not return.

Simmons exited the game with two points, one rebound and two assists in 10 minutes on the floor.

Coming off the Sixers' first loss of the season against Phoenix earlier in the week, the disappointing result against Utah was not the response Philadelphia was looking for.

All-Star centre Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers but he couldn't drag his team to victory. Despite a fourth-quarter resurgence from the visitors, the Jazz held on for a two-point victory.

Meanwhile, the other Aussie in action that game Joe Ingles had 10 points for the Jazz in the first half, hitting two of his three attempts from beyond the arc. He ended with 16 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The 76ers were the hottest team in the NBA winning their first five games, but have stumbled in their past two outings.

With AAP

