Bad Bundy drivers in court

Drink driving, it's a no no.

Bad week for driving couple

FOUR days after Shelly-Marie Dooley lost her licence because of a drug driving offence she was caught in her car with her unlicensed boyfriend driving.

Dooley, 36, pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court to one count of permitting another person to drive while unlicensed on June 19.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Dooley owned the car and police seized the registration plates.

Magistrate, Belinda Merrin said Dooley let him drive knowing he was unlicensed. She was fined $300.

Push bike to work for driver

DRINK driver Dion Ketu told a Bundaberg court he only drove because his partner - the designated driver that Saturday evening - became unwell while they were eating out.

Ketu, 47, pleaded guilty to drink driving on June 17.

Police stopped his Toyota Hilux at 6.10pm and he gave an alcohol reading of 0.055.

The court heard Ketu had been caught before, fined and disqualified.

The linesman said he would again ride a push bike to work.

Ketu was fined $700 and lost his licence for three months.

80 hours community service

AFTER witnessing Martin Swinscoe drive though a red stop light in East Bundaberg, officers stopped his car.

Swinscoe, 43, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed on Friday, June 16, and not stopping for a red light.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt told the Magistrates Court Swinscoe's licence was disqualified to March 2 but Swinscoe failed to renew it.

Mr Blunt said Swinscoe had a prior drug drive offence and two drive when unlicensed offences.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the offences happened just six weeks after completing parole for unrelated offences.

He was given 80 hours community service, a $378 fine, and lost his licence for two months.