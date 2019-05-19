Bad blow to Labor in Hinkler

LABOR'S result in Hinkler is looking to be the worst defeat in at least seven elections.

At midday on Sunday, LNP member Keith Pitt had 64.21 per cent of the two-party vote, while Labor's Richard Pascoe was at 35.79 per cent.

Mr Pascoe said he wanted to continue being a part of the Labor party but was uncertain who would lead it following Bill Shorten's announcement he would step down.

"We have a strong group of people with a lot of talent who may put their hand up to lead us following this election," Mr Pascoe said.

"There will be a process and I look forward to being a part of the Labor party going forward."

Yesterday at about 11am, Mr Pascoe acknowledged his defeat by thanking his family and volunteers, and by congratulating Mr Pitt.

"My wife (Theresa) and I are a team and without her I know I wouldn't be the man I am today," Mr Pascoe said.

"To my supporters and volunteers, thank you for the countless hours you gave to support a cause you believe in so strongly."

It was the worst defeat for Labor in Hinkler since before 2001, which was the earliest data the Australian Electoral Commission has published on its website.

The second worst defeat was in 2010, when ALP's Belinda McNevan lost to Federal MP Paul Neville with 39.61 per cent of the vote.

The most tightly contested election had been following Kevin Rudd's successful 'Kevin 07' campaign, with LNP clawing hold of the seat with 51.52 per cent.