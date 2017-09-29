34°
News

Bad batch of ice on Coast sending locals into frenzies

A bad batch of ice is believed to be making the rounds on the Fraser Coast
A bad batch of ice is believed to be making the rounds on the Fraser Coast
Amy Formosa
by

A WOMAN believed to be high on ice was acting erratically, yelling and screaming, eating grass and ran out in front of traffic. 

Police have been called to help out with an increase in drug related crimes on the Fraser Coast this week with at least three urgent calls from emergency services to assist. 

"We put it down to a bad batch of drugs making their way around the region," Acting Sergeant Dan France said. 

"It is putting a strain on medical and policing resources."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST LOCAL CRIME REPORTS HERE>>

The female behaving erratically was from Howard, and not previously known to police. 

"It is a serious offence, you don't know what will happen if you take these drugs, it's not quality control and often made in backyard labs," Acting Serg France said. 

"You could be the person to have a bad hit and that's the end of you.

"Taking drugs is selfish, you're not the only one to suffer the personal consequences, it's your family and the community."

Besides the three serious incidents, there have been other drug related calls over the past week. 

In addition to that, police resources have been thrown into a siege earlier in the week. 

A man accused of assaulting police during a siege in Granville was denied bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Thursday. 

Related Items

Topics:  drugs fccrime fcpolice fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police follow wanted man on Bruce Highway north of M'boro

Police follow wanted man on Bruce Highway north of M'boro

POLICE are following a man on the Bruce Highway after he ran red lights in Maryborough to avoid officers.

  • News

  • 29th Sep 2017 8:04 AM

26-year weather record could fall

HOT WEATHER: Austin Janssen cooling off at Nielson Park Beach yesterday.

Weather relief arriving on Sunday

Country pubs hoping government shouts them

South Kolan Pub owner Jo Duffy said the fee reduction would be huge for them and if they weren't included in the area, she hoped the licence fees could be looked at on an individual basis.

Fee reduction for country pubs would be welcomed

Win for concession holders in Bundaberg

National Seniors Association president Gladstone branch president Roy Jones said he hasn't heard any of his members complaining about planned changes to the pension.

Pensioners asked to reapply for rebate

Local Partners