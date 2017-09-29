Bad batch of ice on Coast sending locals into frenzies

A bad batch of ice is believed to be making the rounds on the Fraser Coast

A bad batch of ice is believed to be making the rounds on the Fraser Coast

A WOMAN believed to be high on ice was acting erratically, yelling and screaming, eating grass and ran out in front of traffic.

Police have been called to help out with an increase in drug related crimes on the Fraser Coast this week with at least three urgent calls from emergency services to assist.

"We put it down to a bad batch of drugs making their way around the region," Acting Sergeant Dan France said.

"It is putting a strain on medical and policing resources."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST LOCAL CRIME REPORTS HERE>>

The female behaving erratically was from Howard, and not previously known to police.

"It is a serious offence, you don't know what will happen if you take these drugs, it's not quality control and often made in backyard labs," Acting Serg France said.

"You could be the person to have a bad hit and that's the end of you.

"Taking drugs is selfish, you're not the only one to suffer the personal consequences, it's your family and the community."

Besides the three serious incidents, there have been other drug related calls over the past week.

In addition to that, police resources have been thrown into a siege earlier in the week.

A man accused of assaulting police during a siege in Granville was denied bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Thursday.