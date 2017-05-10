Bacon and eggs all part of kids' pre-exam ritual

AT BUNDABERG East State School, the pre-exam ritual involves eggs, bacon and sausages.

"All the year threes and fives come along and have breakfast at school,” principal Doug Ambrose said.

"Yesterday morning they had sausages, scrambled eggs, fruit and cereal.

"Today it was bacon and eggs which was a real hit - they don't mind the NAPLAN when there's breakfast involved.”

The result in the nationwide skills test, Mr Ambrose says, "comes down to how you prepare them and what you do beforehand”.

And educational sustenance begins long before breakfast on the day.

"It helps to make them feel special and also highlights that you need to put effort into it,” he said of the meal, but said, "We spend time preparing our kids which helps minimise the stress levels as much as possible.”

Students in years three, five, seven and nine have put pen to paper this week and will be compared on literacy and numeracy.

"It's a national test and out of that comes both individual and school data,” Mr Ambrose explained.

"The comparative data gives you some kind of benchmarks and helps you identify areas where you need to improve and move forward on.

"Each year we go back through our data when we get it back and try to work out where our weaknesses are, where our positives are, and try and build on that.”

Year Five student councillors at East, Ella Bigg and Steven Pozzebon, were feeling proud yesterday after smashing through the reading and comprehension test.

"Sometimes I get a bit worried that I won't know questions in there,” Ella admitted, but she need not have worried.

"I found lots of (the questions) really easy, but some of the end ones were a bit hard.”

Steven said he relished the challenge.

"I think I went pretty good. We had to read some articles and answer questions about them.

"You get to test (yourself) and see how well you go.”

"All we ask is that every kid put in an honest effort and that's the same as in life,” Mr Ambrose said.

"Put in an honest effort and you reap the rewards.”