Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Finnish woman posted a selfie to NZ Farming’s Facebook page.
The Finnish woman posted a selfie to NZ Farming’s Facebook page.
Lifestyle

Backpacker social media post turns ugly

by NZ Herald
19th Feb 2019 12:14 PM

A young backpacker's innocent social media post looking for local farm work in New Zealand has taken a nasty turn.

The Finnish woman took to NZ Farming's Facebook page to post a selfie of herself in work clothes describing herself as a "hardworking farmhand/machine operator" with a farming background and looking for work.

In the post, the 28-year-old said she had been working in Australia for two years, mostly recently on the runway at Brisbane Airport and was now moving to New Zealand in two weeks' time.

"I am reliable, hardworking and fit due to my background in personal training. I am motivated and work with common sense and always up for a challenge.

"I'm great with animals and operating machinery, I have a driver's licence and will buy a car asap when I get to NZ. I'm looking to fly to Auckland but willing to move anywhere in New Zealand."

The woman listed her previous experience as machine operator, cattle work and horse grooming.

 

The Finnish woman posted a selfie to NZ Farming’s Facebook page.
The Finnish woman posted a selfie to NZ Farming’s Facebook page.

 

Most of the comments were about the 28-year-old’s appearance.
Most of the comments were about the 28-year-old’s appearance.

 

The social media post received 1600 comments, most commenting on her looks.

NZ Farming had to intervene with the moderator telling users to "get your minds out of the gutter".

"Come on guys. This was a genuine advertisement sent to our in box by an international traveller coming to our country to visit New Zealand and wanting to find some agricultural work while here," the moderator wrote.

"Get your minds out of the gutter and show some respect. If you don't have a suitable employment offer keep your comments to yourselves."

Comments ranged from mild or complimentary through to indecent and sleazy.

"Bugger New Zealand come to Scotland al give u a job," one user wrote.

"Send me a copy of your CV and I'll just quickly nip out and buy a farm," another said.

One user described the string of inappropriate comments as a "cringefest".

"Disgusting though … no wonder there are quite a few single men in our rural communities!!"

Some users questioned why the page had published her photo in the advertisement in the first place.

"We are forever asking people to supply a photo when they are placing a listing and this just goes to show why. More eyes = more chances of being hired," the moderator said.

Amid the sea of lewd comments, the post seemed to include some genuine job offers.

NZ Farming is a general farming forum with a jobs section.

This article originally appeared on NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission

editors picks farm work posts seedy comments social media

Top Stories

    Man finds friend lying in pool of blood at Granville units

    premium_icon Man finds friend lying in pool of blood at Granville units

    Crime “We went in there and there was blood everywhere,” Alan said

    14 break-ins reported in Bargara in 'abnormal' crime wave

    premium_icon 14 break-ins reported in Bargara in 'abnormal' crime wave

    Crime Police are urging locals to 'lock it or lose it'

    Bundy farm has its eyes on the prize

    premium_icon Bundy farm has its eyes on the prize

    Business Fourth-generation farmers have a crack at major award

    DO YOU KNOW THEM: 10 people police want to speak to in Bundy

    premium_icon DO YOU KNOW THEM: 10 people police want to speak to in Bundy

    Crime Can you help identify persons of interest?

    • 19th Feb 2019 12:12 PM