WELCOME TO TOWN: English backpackers Jessie Rhodes, Olivia Stafford, Rebecca Wesson, and Nick Robbins practising social distancing. Picture: Sam Turner
Community

Backpackers receive wave of support after post

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
3rd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
AN ENGLISH backpacker and her mates have received a wave of support from a North Burnett community, following a heartfelt post to social media.

Budding fruit picker Olivia Stafford took to Facebook recently to address concerns about travelling rural workers in the Mundubbera area and the coronavirus.

Ms Stafford provided reassurance about their intentions in the area, and their situation during this pandemic.

The post received more than 100 comments, with numerous members of the community reaching out to offer messages of support.

For Ms Stafford and her travelling companions, they were blown away by the reception the post received.

“When we arrived we could see the concern the community had,” Ms Stafford said.

“After we saw this, we wanted to tell them that we were taking it as seriously as everyone else.”

Jessie Rhodes, Rebecca Wesson, and Nick Robbins, all from England, have been in the country for several months now, but still self isolated in Surfer’s Paradise before making the trek to Mundubbera.

Now living in the River View Caravan Park, they were amazed at the love shown by the community following their post.

“We’ve had people come drop off board games, skate boards, tennis racquets,” Ms Rhodes said.

“It just shows how amazing the town is, and how friendly they are,” Mr Robbins said.

For the group of four, their time in Australia has been eventful to say the least since leaving Surfer’s Paradise.

The introduction of the strict coronavirus regulations meant they were all out of a job overnight.

In the wake of the crisis, they decided to go bush to find work to secure their second visa.

“At the moment we’re kind of stuck in limbo, with all the flights pretty much grounded,” Ms Wesson said.

“But we did receive a call yesterday for work after phoning about 100 farms, and now we’re all buzzing.

“So this will be our lives for the time being.”

Ms Stafford recently had her flight cancelled on March 28, with Etihad Airways making the final call due to border restrictions.

The group however are still eager to experience what the North Burnett is like after the pandemic has ceased.

“We’re keen to see what Mundubbera has to offer once this is all over,” Ms Rhodes said.

“It’s such a lovely little place.”

