Backpackers deflated after Island adventure falls flat

STRANDED AT SEA: Backpackers got more out of their trip to Gloucester Island than they were hoping for.

IN A plot twist that could rival the Titanic, four backpackers were left stranded on Gloucester Island after the blow-up mattress they used to float across sprang a leak.

But far from the romantic melodies of My Heart Will Go On, it would appear the backpackers weren't going anywhere.

On Tuesday evening, Max Shkrendij put a post on the Backpacker Jobs in Australia Facebook page with a somewhat humorous request for help.

"This is going to sound silly but me and three friends are stranded on Gloucester Island near Airlie Beach because the blow up mattress we used to get over with all our camping stuff etc has a hole in it and sank.

"So, anyone nearby have a boat or something to come get us? We can pay you! Kind regards in advance."

The post sparked a flurry of responses from the community, both offering assistance and revelling in the absurdity of the situation.

One of the comments read: "This is either going to end in tragedy or a hilarious news story. Honestly mate, good luck, all I can offer."

Further posts revealed that the travellers had been camping near Hydeaway Bay in their van then waited for low tide before attempting the fateful trip to Gloucester Island.

Everything went downhill, or rather under water, when the mattress snagged on a sharp shell, destroying any chance of a return trip.

The stranded travellers attempted to melt plastic over the mattress to seal the hole in true "she'll be right" fashion, but only succeeded in burning a bigger hole in their unconventional mode of transportation.

A post from fellow stranded backpacker Dale Jeffs shone some light on the unfortunate error.

"Tried repairing it melting some plastic but my mate farted as I was doing it and I laughed and poked another massive hole in the mattress with the ember I was using to heat plastic.

"Someone left the lid off the box of food we had and when we came back from exploring, something had been in the box and took our food.

"But aye man, we just got to the pub."

Finally, it appeared evident that the unlucky bunch had no choice but to sit tight and wait to be rescued in the morning, or, as some locals recommended, perch in a tree to avoid the resident croc.

All's well that ends well as a good Samaritan organised to pick up the stranded crew on Wednesday morning.

But however the story ended, the fantastic four probably won't be taking the phrase "whatever floats your boat" quite so literally next time.