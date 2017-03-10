Backpackers, beware of this scam

GET US OUT OF HERE: Backpackers Letty Bell and Dylan Haywood said Bundaberg had a poor reputation among holiday workers.

THE Fair Work Ombudsman has issued a warning for backpackers to be wary of fake work ads in the Bundaberg region.

"We've heard reports that backpackers responding to Gumtree ads for farm work have been asked to pay a fee to secure work and equipment,” the Ombudsman said.

"After the backpacker pays the fee into a bank account, they are no longer able to contact the person promoting the work and are considerably out of pocket.

"There are recent reports of this occurring around the Bundaberg region.”

A spokesman for the Ombudsman said the department was alerted to the reports after they were raised in a meeting run by Bundaberg Crime Patrol.

British holiday workers Letty Bell and Dylan Haywood told the NewsMail they believed they were mislead in February after they arrived in Bundaberg after responding to an ad on Gumtree.

With little money in their pockets, they said they were hit with costs including the purchase of a branded work shirt and a deposit for picking equipment when they arranged to stay at a Bundaberg hostel and work at a citrus farm in the region, and earned barely enough to cover their accommodation costs.

A spokesman for the hostel where they stayed said they had experienced copy from their online ads being plagiarised and they did not advertise on Gumtree.

The couple phoned home for money and after two weeks, left for Brisbane where they found it easier to secure work.

"Since we last spoke another two backpackers have decided to leave with us,” Letty told the NewsMail after they left, "one of which has had issues with receiving his pay and all of us being paid only around $250 for a week's work, meaning that with all of our efforts we would have been told to leave the hostel anyway due to not having enough to pay for both the bond and the rent, and also the farm deposit for equipment.

"All of us have been underpaid for the bins that were picked, and the total number of bins picked on the payslip that we received totalled to less than what we had actually picked.”

The Fair Work warning urged workers to be alert.

"We do not recommend people respond to questionable online advertisements or pay a fee to secure farm work,” the Ombudsman said.

If you have any information about online scams phone Police Link on 131 444 or if you have had an issue with work visit fairwork.gov.au.